140166 Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Positive

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

