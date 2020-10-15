3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in 3M by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.