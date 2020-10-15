4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of 4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 4Licensing from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4Licensing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Shares of FOUR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54. 4Licensing has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $62.59.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other 4Licensing news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About 4Licensing

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

