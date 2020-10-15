8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) Short Interest Update

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 944.2% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on 8i Enterprises Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.13 target price for the company.

Shares of JFK opened at $7.04 on Thursday. 8i Enterprises Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

8i Enterprises Acquisition (NASDAQ:JFK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.74). Research analysts predict that 8i Enterprises Acquisition will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8i Enterprises Acquisition Company Profile

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

