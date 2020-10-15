9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NMTR has been the subject of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,599.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,250 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth $14,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

