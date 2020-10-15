A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 426,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 78,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 56,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.