AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

