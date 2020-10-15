Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $263.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

ACN opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.64. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

