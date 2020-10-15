Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,602. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

