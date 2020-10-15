Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accolade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BofA Securities began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Accolade stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 4,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $44.96.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.31% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

