Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, August 7th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

