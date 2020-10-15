Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 488.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $3,271,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 81,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,365,000 after buying an additional 413,252 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

