Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.