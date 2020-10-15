Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ADMP has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Dawson James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.08.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 170.83%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 426.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

