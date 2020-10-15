Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

