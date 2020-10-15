AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGFMF. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities raised AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

