Aggreko (LON:AGK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

Aggreko (LON:AGK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 350 ($4.57). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aggreko to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 607.78 ($7.94).

Aggreko stock opened at GBX 450.80 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.94 million and a PE ratio of -20.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 448.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. Aggreko has a twelve month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 881 ($11.51).

In other Aggreko news, insider Heath Drewett sold 15,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £70,149.82 ($91,651.19).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

