Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in September

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

