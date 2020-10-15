Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EADSF. Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Airbus to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

