Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

EADSY opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

