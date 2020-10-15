Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €46.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) received a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.32 ($90.96).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €62.15 ($73.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €67.42 and a 200-day moving average of €63.67. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

