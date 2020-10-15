Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by 140166

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by research analysts at 140166 from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. 140166’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

ALK stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $2,394,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

