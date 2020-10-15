Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Albemarle stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.40. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $101.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

