Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002758 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Algorand has a market cap of $331.18 million and approximately $163.36 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00272128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.15 or 0.01482208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 241.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00908753 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,509,900 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.