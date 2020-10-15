Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $355.00 at China Renaissance Securities

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective boosted by China Renaissance Securities from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. China Renaissance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.58.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $301.04 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

