Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 453.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

