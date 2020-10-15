Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $125.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.