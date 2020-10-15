Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKTAF stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Allied Resources has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

Allied Resources Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

