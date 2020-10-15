Ally Financial (ALLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

