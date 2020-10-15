Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $1,700.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,705.61.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.0% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 44.7% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,563.60. 27,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,432.47. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,066.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

