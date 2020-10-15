Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,970.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,664.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

GOOG opened at $1,568.08 on Monday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,432.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

