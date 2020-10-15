Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Down 82.7% in September

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the September 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATHE stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

