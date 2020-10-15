Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altimmune presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ALT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

