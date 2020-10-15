Alton E. Yother Sells 5,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HIBB opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $872.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities raised Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

