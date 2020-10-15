Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Decreased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,296.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,684.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,209.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

