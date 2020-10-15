Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,209.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,788.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

