Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,209.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,788.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

