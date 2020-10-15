Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,724.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,209.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,788.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

