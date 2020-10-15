Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,209.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,788.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

