AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

UHAL opened at $361.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.57 and a 200 day moving average of $318.14. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

