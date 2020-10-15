American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $13.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,192 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 996,829 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

