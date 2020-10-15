American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Lifted to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $15.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE AEO opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $9,923,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,748.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after acquiring an additional 995,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 439.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 891,729 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 726,321 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

