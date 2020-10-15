American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives $37.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

