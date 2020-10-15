American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives $37.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Well stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well Corp (NASDAQ:AMWL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

