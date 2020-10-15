Analysts Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($11.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($6.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

