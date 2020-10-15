Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. II-VI posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $746.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.66.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,417. II-VI has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

