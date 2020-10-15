Analysts Expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 8,350.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 349.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 519.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRET opened at $70.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

