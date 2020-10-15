Analysts Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.20. Vera Bradley reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.88 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 275.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 287.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 57,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

