Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.28 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.92.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $639.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $571.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.07. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $646.29. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after buying an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $927,330,000 after purchasing an additional 309,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

