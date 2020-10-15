Analysts Set Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 332.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.